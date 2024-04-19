Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Davido Joins Nigerian Chess Master in New York’s Times Square for Guinness World Record Attempt

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, known as Davido, made a special appearance at New York’s Times Square to show support for Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya in his bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Videos circulating on social media captured Davido and Onakoya embracing and dancing together in Times Square.

Also joining in to support Onakoya are Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York City, Ambassador Peter Egopija, and Omoyele Sowore, among others.

Providing updates on his X account on Thursday, Onakoya shared, “Game number 100. 87 against my main opponent #CoachShawnMar. 13 against external challengers.

“We are now 31 hours in, with 27 to go! That puts us officially past the halfway mark. It’s looking possible now. Keep streaming, keep donating.”

The chess marathon commenced at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in New York City’s iconic Times Square and is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m. on April 19.

Onakoya is embarking on an intense chess challenge, aiming to play for 58 consecutive hours without suffering a defeat.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, held by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway, was set on November 11, 2018, lasting 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo
Next article
Phyna declines N13M offer; insists on 1 BTC, trip to Maldives
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Phyna declines N13M offer; insists on 1 BTC, trip to Maldives

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Winner of BBNaija season 7, Josephina...

Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, a former President of the...

2024 UTME: Mixed experiences in Lagos CBT centres

Naija247news Naija247news -
Hitches were reported at some centres in Lagos on...

ECOWAS allocates $25m in 2024 to fight terrorism in Nigeria, others

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Phyna declines N13M offer; insists on 1 BTC, trip to Maldives

Entertainment 0
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Winner of BBNaija season 7, Josephina...

Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo

Aviation 0
Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, a former President of the...

2024 UTME: Mixed experiences in Lagos CBT centres

JAMB 0
Hitches were reported at some centres in Lagos on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com