Davido Joins Nigerian Chess Master in New York’s Times Square for Guinness World Record Attempt

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, known as Davido, made a special appearance at New York’s Times Square to show support for Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya in his bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

Videos circulating on social media captured Davido and Onakoya embracing and dancing together in Times Square.

Also joining in to support Onakoya are Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York City, Ambassador Peter Egopija, and Omoyele Sowore, among others.

Providing updates on his X account on Thursday, Onakoya shared, “Game number 100. 87 against my main opponent #CoachShawnMar. 13 against external challengers.

“We are now 31 hours in, with 27 to go! That puts us officially past the halfway mark. It’s looking possible now. Keep streaming, keep donating.”

The chess marathon commenced at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in New York City’s iconic Times Square and is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m. on April 19.

Onakoya is embarking on an intense chess challenge, aiming to play for 58 consecutive hours without suffering a defeat.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, held by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway, was set on November 11, 2018, lasting 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds.