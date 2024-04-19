Menu
Court Dismisses Money Laundering Charge Against Former AGF Mohammed Adoke, Acquits Him

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the money laundering charge brought against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the no-case submission presented by Adoke’s legal team.

Justice Ekwo ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-AGF regarding counts one to four of the 10-count charge. The judge deemed the evidence presented by the prosecution as manifestly unreliable.

Consequently, the court discharged and acquitted Mohammed Adoke of the charges brought against him.

However, Adoke’s co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, did not share the same fate. Justice Ekwo determined that the prosecution effectively established a prima facie case against Abubakar in relation to counts five, six, eight, and nine of the charge.

The judge subsequently struck out counts one, seven, and ten concerning Abubakar, a businessman with interests in real estate and petroleum.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the proceedings till April 22 for Aliyu Abubakar to commence his defence concerning the remaining counts.

