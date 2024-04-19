Chess World Record: Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya refuses to quit despite ‘intense vomiting, stomach pain’

Nigerian Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Overcomes Challenges in Marathon, Nears Record

Gift of Chess, a New York-based non-profit organization, has revealed that Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya displayed remarkable resilience during his ongoing marathon, despite enduring intense physical discomfort including vomiting and stomach pain.

Onakoya, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, has surpassed 45 hours undefeated at New York’s Times Square. The current record, set in 2018, stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds.

Providing updates on Onakoya’s progress, Gift of Chess shared on X, “That’s #Tunde_OD curled over in pain. Yesterday, we did not think we could continue, as he was experiencing intense vomiting and stomach pain. When given the choice to quit, he said, ‘I will play on for the dreams of millions of children.’ Tunde has never quit on the kids. Let’s not quit on him. Everyone who has liked a photo, we ask you now to donate.”

Despite the challenges, Onakoya’s determination has drawn support from Nigerians globally, including notable figures like Afrobeats star Davido, singer Adekunle Gold, Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York City Ambassador Peter Egopija, Omoyele Sowore, and others.

The marathon, which began on April 17 and is scheduled to conclude on April 19, is a testament to Onakoya’s dedication and has garnered widespread attention and encouragement from the public.