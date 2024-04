The Managing Director of First Bank Plc Dr Adesola Kazeem Adedotun is to proceed on pre-retirement notice.

He conveyed his decision to the Chairman of First Bank Hassan Odukale.

He said in the letter that he would have retired from the bank in December but decided to proceed on pre retirement leave effective April 20.

Details Shortly…

