Bobrisky didn’t commit capital offence, still in Ikoyi prison –NCoS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Correctional Service has refuted claims that Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was moved from the Ikoyi custodial centre to its other facility in Kirikiri, Lagos State.

Bobrisky, who was handed a six-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to Naira abuse, was reported to have been discreetly transferred to Kirikiri Prison last weekend where he was expected to complete his term.

However, an NCoS official told Newsmen on Thursday, April 18, that he was still held in the Ikoyi prison.

The official, who pleaded anonymity as he was not permitted to speak on the matter, said the convict did not commit a capital offence to warrant his transfer to a maximum prison where inmates serving life and death sentences were mostly kept.

The source told the publication: “Bobrisky has not been moved, he is still here in Ikoyi. He was not sentenced to death and didn’t get a life sentence either. Those people sentenced to death and given life sentences are mostly kept in the maximum prison. That is mostly based on capital punishment. As for Bobrisky, he didn’t commit a capital offence, so why would they take him to Kirikiri.”

Another official said that although there were plans to move some inmates across the custodial centres in the state, it was still being proposed. The NCoS official added that the move was for decongestion.(www.naija247news.com).

