AGN president Emeka Rollas to ‘sue’ producer of the movie Jnr Pope and others died while filming

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has hinted on the possibility of the association charging Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie in which Junior Pope and four others died while working on, to court.

While speaking on Arise TV this morning April 19. Rollas said the association’s lawyers are already preparing documents because ‘the matter is actionable’.

Recall that Jnr Pope and four members of the cast and crew of the movie died in a boat mishap in Anambra while heading to the movie location, Adanma has been blamed by some Nigerians for allegedly failing to provide them with life jackets before commuting via the boat.(www.naija247news.com).