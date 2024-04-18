Yahaya Bello: Gov. Ododo whisked away his political godfather — EFCC

Former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been whisked away from his Abuja residence by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This aforesaid information was provided by a reliable source at the EFCC, as reported by Channels Television.

This is coming after operatives of the anti-graft agency laid siege to the Wuse Zone 4 residence of the former Kogi governor for most of Wednesday.

The EFCC had cordoned off the road and entrance to Bello’s residence in an attempt to have him arrested and arraigned for corruption charges on Thursday.

As the EFCC operatives surrounded the ex-governor’s residence, his successor Ododo arrived amid cheers from the supporters of Bello who had gathered to support their embattled principal.

The Kogi State governor after a while left the premises of his predecessor, with the anti-graft agency confirming that he took Bello along with him.

This development now puts in doubt the ex-governor’s expected arraignment on a 19-count charge before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there was conflicting court order over the arrest of the Kogi former governor on Wednesday.

One of the rulings, which came from a Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting Bello.

Justice I.A Jamil, who gave the order in a two-hour ruling on Wednesday, said that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former Kogi is null and void except as authorised by the Court.

“By this order, the EFCC is hereby restrained from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the applicant except as authorised by the Court.

This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given,” he said.

The EFCC, however, obtained permission from the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to arrest the ex-Kogi State governor in preparation to his arraignment on Thursday.