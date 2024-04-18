Yahaya Bello: AGF Fagbemi warns against further obstruction of EFCC

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), issued a stern warning against obstructing the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following a recent confrontation in Abuja during an attempt to arrest the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

In a statement on Thursday, April 18, Fagbemi condemned the events as a “bizarre drama” and emphasized that the EFCC has the legal authority to invite individuals for questioning during investigations, irrespective of their status.

“The EFCC is empowered by law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigation into any matter, and it is incumbent upon those invited to honorably answer such invitations and clear their names,” the statement reads.

Fagbemi expressed grave concern over public officials obstructing the EFCC’s lawful duties, stressing that avoiding lawful summons only exacerbates issues.

“I stand unequivocally for the rule of law and will promptly intervene if there is any indication of transgression of fundamental rights by any agency. However, institutions of the State should be allowed to function effectively,” Fagbemi stated.

He urged individuals invited by the EFCC or any law enforcement agency to comply with decency and civility by honoring such invitations rather than resorting to self-help or escapism, which tarnishes Nigeria’s image internationally.