North Central

Wike gives ₦20m bounty to FCT Police Command for arresting wanted kidnap kingpins

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Commissioner for Police, FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, has expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the management and personnel of the FCT Police Command for the kind gesture of the minister, FCT, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for fulfilling his promise to the Command.

The minister had directed the FCT Command to hunt down and arrest or neutralize two wanted bandit/kidnapping kingpins who had been terrorizing Abuja particularly the Bwari, Dutse Alhaji and Kubwa axis.

He backed the decisive action/directive by placing a bounty of twenty million naira (₦20million) on two notorious and most wanted kidnappers on February 14, 2024, and has matched his words with action following the arrest of the two wanted kidnappers.

A statement by FCT Command said, “The implementation of such measures reflects the minister’s leadership and responsiveness to the security and safety of residents.

“The Command is therefore highly honored and grateful for his unflinching and continuous support in combating crime and ensuring the well-being of the residents.

“The CP ensured that the fund was distributed amongst the tactical teams and the divisional police officers of the command to ensure better service delivery.

“He also reassures the Minister and the residents of FCT that the command under his leadership will leave no stone unturned in the fight against crime and criminality and will continue to work assiduously to ensure the safety of residents.

“He urges residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192”

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

