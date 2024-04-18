Why I dress like a man, Ghanaian singer Gyakie reveals

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has opened up about her preference for a boyish fashion style.

During a recent appearance on TV3’s New Day show, the 24-year-old singer shed light on her distinctive fashion sense, revealing the inspiration behind her unconventional looks.

Probed by the co-host, Berla Mundi about her fashion choices, Gyakie didn’t hesitate to attribute her style to her nature of being comfortable.

She asserted that she prioritises comfortability when choosing an outfit as she does not want to fidget when moving.

Her words: “I always like to be comfortable. I think that boys are very comfortable in their clothes… I wear what I feel good in. I do not want to be fidgeting when I move around.”

The ‘Rent-free’ crooner further stated that there are some occasions when she gives off her girly vibes by dressing more feminine.

She revealed that she cannot breathe in her outfit in most cases due to the tight corsets.

When asked what kind of dresses can never be found in her closet, she replied saying that pink clothes won’t be found in her closet because, according to her, Pink is too “princessy”.