Lifestyle News

Toyin Abraham says hubby is ‘best man’ in the world

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Popular actress, Toyin Abraham, Abraham recently took the stage to express her deep admiration for her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

As she graced the stage to deliver a speech, Toyin used the opportunity to express her profound appreciation for her beloved husband.

She declared to the audience that she was blessed to be married to one of the best men in the world.

Toyin emphasised that Kolawole Ajeyemi embodies the essence of a perfect partner, attributing his presence in her life to bringing her unparalleled peace and joy.

She lauded her husband for his unwavering support and his remarkable ability to navigate life’s challenges without causing strife.

She said: “I married one of the best men, my husband is one of the best men you could ever pray for, that’s my husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, he’s one of the best in the world… He gives me peace of mind, he’s not one of those problematic men.”

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

