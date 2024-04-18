Menu
Ruger faces backlash over controversial tweet targeted at women

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has buzzed the internet after a now-deleted tweet aimed at women stirred controversy.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ruger made a controversial statement about passengers on his boat trip to Ilashe, saying, “Anything wey make you enter my boat go Ilashe, your bikini must shift. No be only content you come shoot baby.”

His tweet quickly sparked condemnation from some social media users, with some expressing concern that the singer was promoting rape culture.

An X user, Chika_jones, wrote: “Ruger once sang – “bounce your body or we bounce you out. Omo no scream no too shout.” I liked the song, and I rationalized the lines. Line 1 – could just be ‘normal’ Naija party talk. Line 2 – could just be sex.

“Then he tweeted and deleted this. Rape culture is insidious.”

@aziening said, “Love that Ruger is allowing himself to be egged on by “fans” on this app. They have nothing to lose. He has the remains of a career that hasn’t even really taken off. When e red, they’ll make noise for him for two days and move on. He should continue.”

In a new post also on X, Ruger claimed a member of his team deleted the post.

He wrote, “I didn’t delete anything ooo. Just woke up and found out someone on my team deleted my tweet. They are paranoid haha. I go retweet am ‘ any girl wey I carry go ilashe go shift bikini. No be only content you come shoot for here baby.”

In another post, he wrote, “Consent is key.”

Recall that the singer recently parted ways with his former label, accusing them of using his money to fund up-and-coming artists, saying he couldn’t endure that for five more years.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

