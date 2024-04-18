President Tinubu Orders Inclusion of National Open University Graduates in NYSC

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the integration of graduates from the National Open University into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The president instructed the Federal Ministry of Education to develop the necessary guidelines to implement this directive, signaling a significant step towards inclusivity in the nation’s educational system.

The announcement was made public through a statement published on the NOUN website in Abuja on Wednesday. President Tinubu emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving demographics of Nigeria, recognizing the need to allow NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme.

During the recent convocation ceremony of NOUN, the President, represented by Dr. Biodun Saliu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, emphasized the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all graduates. He announced the opening of doors to the Law School for NOUN graduates, ensuring their access to further educational opportunities.

President Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of Open and Distance Education in the nation’s educational landscape, emphasizing its significance in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to promoting Open and Distance Learning to enhance access to higher education, thus improving quality, affordability, and accessibility.

Expressing enthusiasm for NOUN’s evolution from its initial purpose of providing education for the working class to becoming a key provider of education for the youth, President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges faced by school leavers in securing admissions into conventional universities. He highlighted the importance of enhancing research efforts in technology to expand NOUN’s admission capacity and improve social safety nets for the populace.

President Tinubu commended NOUN for driving the government’s agenda in leveraging ICT tools for learning deliverables. He encouraged the university to admit qualified government officials into postgraduate programs, aligning with the government’s transformative journey in deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) across ministries and agencies.

Additionally, Tinubu tasked the World Bank-sponsored Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning, hosted by NOUN, to focus on research outcomes that enhance the use of ICT tools for improved learning outcomes nationwide. The President’s directives underscore the government’s commitment to leveraging technology and inclusive policies to advance education and empower Nigerian youth.