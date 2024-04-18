Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

President Tinubu Orders Inclusion of National Open University Graduates in NYSC

By: The Editor

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive for the integration of graduates from the National Open University into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The president instructed the Federal Ministry of Education to develop the necessary guidelines to implement this directive, signaling a significant step towards inclusivity in the nation’s educational system.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The announcement was made public through a statement published on the NOUN website in Abuja on Wednesday. President Tinubu emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving demographics of Nigeria, recognizing the need to allow NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme.

During the recent convocation ceremony of NOUN, the President, represented by Dr. Biodun Saliu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, emphasized the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all graduates. He announced the opening of doors to the Law School for NOUN graduates, ensuring their access to further educational opportunities.

President Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of Open and Distance Education in the nation’s educational landscape, emphasizing its significance in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to promoting Open and Distance Learning to enhance access to higher education, thus improving quality, affordability, and accessibility.

Expressing enthusiasm for NOUN’s evolution from its initial purpose of providing education for the working class to becoming a key provider of education for the youth, President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges faced by school leavers in securing admissions into conventional universities. He highlighted the importance of enhancing research efforts in technology to expand NOUN’s admission capacity and improve social safety nets for the populace.

President Tinubu commended NOUN for driving the government’s agenda in leveraging ICT tools for learning deliverables. He encouraged the university to admit qualified government officials into postgraduate programs, aligning with the government’s transformative journey in deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) across ministries and agencies.

Additionally, Tinubu tasked the World Bank-sponsored Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning, hosted by NOUN, to focus on research outcomes that enhance the use of ICT tools for improved learning outcomes nationwide. The President’s directives underscore the government’s commitment to leveraging technology and inclusive policies to advance education and empower Nigerian youth.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bobrisky moved from Ikoyi to Kirkiri prison
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky moved from Ikoyi to Kirkiri prison

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fresh reports coming in say the...

Violent ethnic agitators will pay the price, says Tinubu

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
April 18,2024. The President talked tough yesterday on violent ethnic...

PCN, NBTE sign MOU abolishing training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)...

Naira appreciates by 6.6% at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira bounced back from the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky moved from Ikoyi to Kirkiri prison

Entertainment 0
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fresh reports coming in say the...

Violent ethnic agitators will pay the price, says Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
April 18,2024. The President talked tough yesterday on violent ethnic...

PCN, NBTE sign MOU abolishing training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria

Health news 0
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com