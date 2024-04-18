Portable calls out girlfriend Queen Dami for not having a child for him

April 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial singer, Portable confronts his lover, Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, over her refusal to have his baby among all his wives.

The singer replied to a comment from Queen Dami under a post, asking her why she is the only one refusing to get pregnant out of all his wives despite being responsible for her.

After she urged him to continue with his queries, Portable stated that she complains that he welcomes a child every year, yet she refuses to have his baby.

He expressed his disappointment that she is still interested in the outside world while living in his home, asserting that he looked after her when no one else would.

His words: “Na only you no get belle among all my wife. Am responsible for you but you fail me. Why you no gree get belle for me ??? Why ????? You say I dey born Pikin every year why you no gree born for me. I take care of you when nobody is there for you. Na my house you dey but outside still dey your face. You disappoint me. I show you love”. (www.naija247news.com).