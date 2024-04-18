Police arrest suspected car thief in Lagos

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 29-year-old man, Stanley Eshett, for allegedly stealing a car.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

He said the police arrested the suspect on Wednesday in the Ikotun area of the state.

“Patrol Officers from Ikotun Division while on neighborhood patrol at 1:00 a.m, intercepted an unregistered Toyota Yaris car with three occupants around Abaranje, Ikotun.

“Upon sighting the officers, the occupants took to their heels, abandoning the car.

“An intense search of the area led to the arrest of Eshett, ” the image maker said.

Hundeyin said the car owner who was successfully contacted, showed up and identified the suspect as one of the persons that violently took the car from him 40 minutes earlier.

The spokesperson said that investigation into the case is ongoing. (www.naija247news.com).