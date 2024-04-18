Police arrest suspect over murder of final year ABSU student

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police have arrested a suspect over the murder of Emmanuel Uche, a final-year student of the Abia State University (ABSU).

Uche was relentlessly chased and shot dead by suspected cultists in March 2024.

A disturbing video of the incident showed the victim desperately trying to escape as he crawled through an untarred road before his killers caught up with him.

Uche stood up and tried to flee but was shot dead by one of the attackers.

Spokesperson of Abia State Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, April 18, 2024, said the suspect, Emmanuel Victor, has confessed to the crime.

“Acting on credible intelligence, today 18/4/2024, at about 1100hrs, a team of police detectives from Abia State Police Command, apprehended the principal suspect at Isiukwuato who was captured in the viral video committing the murder of Emmanuel Uche at Miracle Lodge, Abia State University, Uturu.

“The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Victor, has confessed to the crime. He is currently in lawful custody and will be charged to court.”

