PDP NEC Meeting Sets Course for 2027, Emphasizes Unity and Rebranding

ABUJA, April 18 – The 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concluded on Thursday with a firm commitment to unify various factions and revitalize the party in preparation for a return to power in 2027.

At the outset of the meeting, tension lingered, prompting the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igwe, and officials from the Department of State Security (DSS) to secure the PDP headquarters in Abuja and prevent hired protesters from disrupting the peaceful conclusion of the meeting.

The 15-point communique, delivered by PDP national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba, highlighted the party’s resolve to prioritize early preparations for the 2027 general elections. It addressed contentious issues, such as the leadership position of acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum, which were either modified or postponed indefinitely.

“NEC commends all Organs of the Party for their collective resilience, steadfastness, and commitment towards the unity, stability, and sustenance of our great Party despite daunting challenges,” the communique stated.

It also praised PDP members, especially the youths and women, for their courage in resisting divisive actions by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its attempts to consolidate power.

Furthermore, the NEC approved a timetable for party congresses nationwide and extended the life of the Party Constitution Amendment Committee to consider new proposals for inclusion.

The communique underscored the importance of party unity and rebranding efforts, including the adoption of a new PDP logo, which has garnered widespread acceptance among members and Nigerians in general.

“NEC charges all Party members to continue to work together for the success of the PDP for the benefit of Nigerians and the sustenance of Democracy in our country,” Ologunagba concluded.