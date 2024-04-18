Menu
Political parties

PDP National Chairman Survives Removal Attempts Ahead of NEC Meeting

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has withstood efforts to remove him from office, as discussions intensify within the party ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for today.

Damagum, who previously served as the PDP National Deputy Chairman (North), assumed the role of acting National Chairman following the suspension of the party’s former National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, by the court. Ayu’s suspension stemmed from a request filed by a PDP member, Terhide Utaan, after a vote of no confidence was passed on Ayu by ward executives in Benue State.

Recent calls for Damagum’s removal by 60 members of the House of Representatives were met with opposition from the House minority caucus, led by Kingsley Chinda, who disassociated themselves from the group.

The PDP Caucus meeting in the House of Representatives on Tuesday ended in discord, highlighting divisions among lawmakers regarding Damagum’s continuation in office.

Despite these challenges, the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) expressed full support for Damagum on Wednesday.

After its caucus meeting, the North Central Zone of the party unanimously decided to nominate the next national chairman, affirming the region’s stance following Ayu’s removal.

Following the National Caucus meeting early on Thursday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced that Damagum will continue to serve as the acting national chairman until further consultations are conducted after today’s NEC meeting.

The PDP National Caucus, a pivotal gathering of party stakeholders preceding the NEC meeting, endorsed Damagum’s continuation to facilitate broader consultations and discussions on party leadership.

Ologunagba highlighted the caucus’s deliberations on forthcoming congresses, internal party matters, fundraising strategies, and the extension of the party’s Constitution Review Committee.

The party remains committed to unity and adherence to its constitution amid ongoing court processes and succession considerations.

Regarding the Rivers State Caretaker Committee, the National Caucus instructed the NWC to review the issues and apply political solutions for resolution.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

