PDP crisis: G-60 lawmakers not rooting for Suswam, Salawu – Spokesman

PDP Lawmakers Maintain Neutrality on Leadership Succession Amidst Party Crisis

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, a group of 60 lawmakers have clarified that they are not endorsing any specific candidate to replace the party’s acting national chairman, Umar Damagum.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The lawmakers, who previously called for Damagum’s resignation, emphasized that they are advocating for the right course of action within the party rather than supporting any particular individual for the leadership position.

In a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the group’s spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, explained that despite discussions about potential successors to the suspended PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the lawmakers decided to maintain a stance of neutrality due to the diverse interests from various zones.

Ugochinyere stated, “We believe that narrowing it down to any candidate will divide us because we have interested persons from Kogi State like the former Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Salawu, and former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam. There are persons from Kwara begging Bukola Saraki to run. There are many others but we don’t want to get involved. Anything decided at NEC, they will have our support.”

The lawmakers also commended Ayu for withdrawing his lawsuit challenging his removal as PDP chairman, expressing excitement over the development ahead of the NEC meeting.

Ugochinyere further highlighted the significance of reverting Damagum to his previous position as Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party in accordance with the PDP constitution. This move will pave the way for the appointment of an acting national chairman during the upcoming NEC session.

Additionally, the group appreciated the Court of Appeal’s intervention to allow rightful members of the party, including former leaders like Uche Secondus and Celestine Omehia, to attend the NEC meeting, denouncing what they described as “childish desperation” by certain individuals attempting to disrupt party proceedings.

The PDP is navigating a period of internal turbulence, with pivotal decisions expected to be made during the NEC meeting regarding leadership transitions and party strategy moving forward.