PCN, NBTE sign MOU abolishing training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) abolishing the training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria.

The MoU is aimed at addressing longstanding concerns surrounding the training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria’s polytechnics and other educational institutions.

The signing ceremony, which held on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters, signifies a collaborative effort to tackle critical issues within the pharmaceutical education sector.

Chaired by Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, the event was witnessed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and other key directors within the ministry.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties reached a consensus to accredit and exclusively train National Diploma holders as pharmacy technicians.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the resolution of a 22-year-old issue, with the Executive Secretary of NBTE and the Registrar/CEO of PCN expressing gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education for its instrumental role in facilitating this breakthrough.(www.naija247news.com).