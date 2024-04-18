Menu
NSCDC Arrest 19-year-old boy for raping nine-year-old girl in Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command has arrested a 19-year-old man, Jamiu Akande for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in the Pakata area of Ilorin.

Spokesperson of NSCDC in the state, Shola Ayoola Michael, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

He said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, April 16, when the case was reported at the Gender Unit of the command by Alhaja Mariam Yusuf, Director at the Ministry of Woman Affairs.

The statement explains further that the culprit first lured the victim to an uncompleted building and sexually assaulted her in December 2023.

The NSCDC spokesman explained that the ministry took the decision to report the case to NSCDC following a distress call from Babareke House at Ipata Oloje area of Ilorin.

“Without delay, the Command swiftly responded and apprehended the suspect after painstaking efforts by officers of the Command,” the statement read.

It said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect frequently visited the victim’s residence under the guise of seeing his friend, thereby gaining access to the victim.

“He lured the victim to an uncompleted building on the 1st of December 2023 and sexually assaulted her.

“Subsequently, on April 16th, 2024, he sent her to buy bread for him and then led her to a dilapidated building where he subjected her to additional sexual abuse.

“The victim disclosed that the suspect has been sexually assaulting her since December 2023,” the statement added.

The spokesman said that the suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
