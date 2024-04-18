Nigeria to Host 2024 Davis Cup Africa Group II Qualifiers

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s tennis players can count on strong home support during the 2024 Davis Cup Africa Group II qualifying rounds, as the country has secured the rights to host the event. This follows the team’s qualification for Group III of the Davis Cup alongside Ghana, after an impressive performance in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2023.

The Nigerian tennis contingent, comprising David Ekpenyong, Uche Oparaoji, Wilson Igbinovia, Peter Lawal, and Christopher Bulus under the guidance of Coach Benson Ishicheli, demonstrated their prowess in Rwanda, securing qualification to Group III.

With the confirmation of hosting rights, the journey towards Group II qualification will take place in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, following the successful bid submitted earlier this year.

President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, confirmed the hosting dates, stating, “Yes, 15th July,” indicating that Nigeria will host the event starting from that date.

The news was further validated by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Makpa Aliyu, who revealed that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) officially communicated the hosting confirmation via a letter to the national body.

The qualifying round for Group II will feature competing nations including Namibia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and Nigeria, all vying for two available slots in the prestigious Davis Cup Group II.