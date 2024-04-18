Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Nigeria to Host 2024 Davis Cup Africa Group II Qualifiers

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s tennis players can count on strong home support during the 2024 Davis Cup Africa Group II qualifying rounds, as the country has secured the rights to host the event. This follows the team’s qualification for Group III of the Davis Cup alongside Ghana, after an impressive performance in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2023.

The Nigerian tennis contingent, comprising David Ekpenyong, Uche Oparaoji, Wilson Igbinovia, Peter Lawal, and Christopher Bulus under the guidance of Coach Benson Ishicheli, demonstrated their prowess in Rwanda, securing qualification to Group III.

With the confirmation of hosting rights, the journey towards Group II qualification will take place in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, following the successful bid submitted earlier this year.

President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, confirmed the hosting dates, stating, “Yes, 15th July,” indicating that Nigeria will host the event starting from that date.

The news was further validated by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Makpa Aliyu, who revealed that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) officially communicated the hosting confirmation via a letter to the national body.

The qualifying round for Group II will feature competing nations including Namibia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and Nigeria, all vying for two available slots in the prestigious Davis Cup Group II.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NFF to Decide Super Eagles’ Next Coach on Amuneke, three foreigners
Next article
After COVID, WHO defines disease spread ‘through air’
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IMF Projects Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 46.6% in 2024 — IMF

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Nigeria's public...

Edo poll: Imasuangbon seeks Akpata’s disqualification

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Labour Party Governorship Aspirant Seeks Disqualification of Party Candidate...

House Committee Vows to Enhance Regulation of Ports and Harbours

Naija247news Naija247news -
  ABUJA, April 18 - The House of Representatives Committee...

Police invite Akpata, Edo LP chair over UNIBEN violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Edo state police command has summoned Olumide Akpata,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IMF Projects Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 46.6% in 2024 — IMF

Data & News Analysis 0
  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Nigeria's public...

Edo poll: Imasuangbon seeks Akpata’s disqualification

Political parties 0
Labour Party Governorship Aspirant Seeks Disqualification of Party Candidate...

House Committee Vows to Enhance Regulation of Ports and Harbours

Maritime 0
  ABUJA, April 18 - The House of Representatives Committee...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com