Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria stock market halts consecutive losses, All Share Index Appreciates by 0.10%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday halted eight consecutive session of losses to close on a positive note. All Share Index appreciated by 0.10% to settle at 99,908.89 points from the previous close of 99,808.34 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N56.505 trillion from the previous close of N56.448 trillion.

An aggregate of 322.7 million units of shares were traded in 9,074 deals, valued at N5.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities appreciated in their share prices against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N7.26 from the previous close of N6.60.

Fidelity Bank, Academy Press and MORISON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.77% and 9.71% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Livestock feeds led other price decliners as it shed its share price by 10.00% to close at N1.44 from the previous close of N1.60.

CWG and International Energy Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.79% and 9.99% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 55 million units of its shares in 1.092 deals, valued at N1.28 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 47 million units of its shares in 907 deals, valued at N1.69 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 45 million units of its shares in 845 deals, valued at about N789.6 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burnaboy Honored Among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024
Next article
Borno government approves N1.3 billion scholarship fund for 997 nursing, midwifery students
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Breweries plc to complete 80% acquisition of Distell Wines & Spirits in two months

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc has said that...

Borno government approves N1.3 billion scholarship fund for 997 nursing, midwifery students

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State...

Burnaboy Honored Among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burnaboy, has secured...

Ex-Kaduna speaker denies approving a $350m World Bank loan for El-Rufai

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kaduna State Assembly Investigates Previous Administration's Loans and Spending Yusuf...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Breweries plc to complete 80% acquisition of Distell Wines & Spirits in two months

Companies & Markets 0
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc has said that...

Borno government approves N1.3 billion scholarship fund for 997 nursing, midwifery students

Health news 0
April 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State...

Burnaboy Honored Among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Music 0
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burnaboy, has secured...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com