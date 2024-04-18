Nigeria stock market halts consecutive losses, All Share Index Appreciates by 0.10%

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday halted eight consecutive session of losses to close on a positive note. All Share Index appreciated by 0.10% to settle at 99,908.89 points from the previous close of 99,808.34 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N56.505 trillion from the previous close of N56.448 trillion.

An aggregate of 322.7 million units of shares were traded in 9,074 deals, valued at N5.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities appreciated in their share prices against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N7.26 from the previous close of N6.60.

Fidelity Bank, Academy Press and MORISON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.77% and 9.71% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Livestock feeds led other price decliners as it shed its share price by 10.00% to close at N1.44 from the previous close of N1.60.

CWG and International Energy Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.79% and 9.99% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 55 million units of its shares in 1.092 deals, valued at N1.28 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 47 million units of its shares in 907 deals, valued at N1.69 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 45 million units of its shares in 845 deals, valued at about N789.6 million.(www.naija247news.com).