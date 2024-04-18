Nigeria Secures Gas Supply Deal with Shell for $3.8 Billion Brass Methanol Project

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, April 18 – Nigeria has reached an agreement with Shell to supply gas to its planned $3.8 billion Brass methanol facility, marking a significant step forward in finalizing the investment decision for the project, announced the Minister of State for Gas on Thursday.

Nigeria, home to Africa’s largest natural gas reserves of over 200 trillion cubic feet, has faced challenges in harnessing this resource due to funding limitations and insufficient infrastructure.

Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo revealed in a statement that the Gas Supply and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), essential for the Brass methanol project, will be formalized next month following successful negotiations with Shell’s CEO in Nigeria and other company executives involved in the project.

The GSPA will secure a steady, long-term gas supply from a Shell-operated joint venture to fuel the methanol production facility planned for Brass Island in the oil-rich coastal Bayelsa state.

“The NNPC/Shell joint venture partners are fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to support the development of the Brass Methanol project,” Ekpo emphasized.

He added, “President [Name] is deeply invested in this project and is eager to see positive progress by the end of May this year.”

The Brass Methanol project encompasses a gas processing plant, a methanol production and refining facility, and export infrastructure for the methanol products.