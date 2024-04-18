Menu
Niger state to assist farmers acquire free carbon credit funds to boost food production

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The government of Niger state has announced plans to assist at least 2,500 farmers in the state by providing access to the Federal Government’s carbon credit-free funds, aimed at boosting food production.

Dr. Mathew Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, made this announcement in Minna during the inauguration of this year’s wet season farming.

Carbon credits allow companies that are unable to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to offset these emissions.

He stated, “Let me announce to you that we are partnering with a company to help our farmers get carbon credit-free funds to increase food production.’’

“This will help the farmers to know how the soil will absorb carbon to help the development of their crops.”

“We will help the farmers take their soil samples and analyse them to benefit their agricultural activities.”

He mentioned that the ministry is partnering with Niger Foods to enhance agricultural development in the state.

Ahmed advised farmers to delay their planting activities until May, when the regular rainfall is expected to begin.

The permanent secretary clarified that the facility involves annual payments made to the Federal Government by companies in the country that emit carbon monoxide into the atmosphere, contributing to environmental pollution.

According to him, “This is why we have the issues of global warming and sudden climate change.”

“It is free money to the farmers because they attract carbon into the soil,’’ (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
