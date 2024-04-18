NFF to Decide Super Eagles’ Next Coach on Amuneke, three foreigners

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee is scheduled to convene today in Abuja to deliberate on the appointment of the next coach for the Super Eagles. Among the candidates under consideration are Emmanuel Amuneke and three other foreign tacticians.

Contrary to earlier expectations, the committee did not meet yesterday as initially planned. According to a reliable source quoted by SCORENigeria, delays in appointing a substantive coach for the Super Eagles are attributed to the NFF’s efforts to manage various interests surrounding this critical decision.

The NFF leadership is keenly aware that the success of their tenure will largely hinge on the new coach’s performance, especially regarding qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The previous administration’s tenure concluded after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick has endorsed Finidi George for the position, while influential stakeholders, including a former international from the 80s, are backing Emmanuel Amuneke. There is also growing support within certain circles for the NFF to appoint another foreign coach with a strong track record, capable of commanding immediate respect from the Super Eagles players.

It is understood that a majority of the NFF technical committee members prefer a foreign coach, although their role is advisory, and the final decision rests with the NFF executive committee.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles defender George Abbey stirred controversy recently by expressing doubts about local coaches’ ability to manage the Super Eagles’ prominent players effectively. A senior NFF official also highlighted concerns about discipline within the Super Eagles team, emphasizing the need for a coach who can instill discipline.

The upcoming World Cup qualifying matches add urgency to the coaching decision, with Nigeria currently trailing leaders Rwanda by two points. In June, the team faces crucial fixtures against South Africa at home and Benin away in Cote d’Ivoire.

Reports suggest that the NFF has finalized a shortlist that includes Nigerian coaches like Emmanuel Amuneke and Michael Nsien (coach of the USA U20 team), alongside three European coaches: Danny Bujis (Netherlands), Domnece Torrent (Spain), and Toni Conceicao (Portugal).