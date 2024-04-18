Naira appreciates by 6.6% at the NAFEM Window

April 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira bounced back from the previous day’s loss, appreciating by 6.6 per cent or N75.40 against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

The Nigerian currency was dold at almost N1,000 to a Dollar in the official market, as it closed yesterday’s trading session at N1,072.74/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,148.14/$.

It was observed that the domestic currency performed well at NAFEM during the session despite a 69.4 per cent or $170.52 million shortfall in the value of FX transactions to $189.12 million from the $268.75 million transacted a day earlier.

Similarly, in the parallel market, the Naira maintained its positive performance against the Dollar on Wednesday as it appreciated by N50 to trade at N1,050/$1 compared with the preceding day’s rate of N1,100/$1.(www.naija247news.com).