Leadway Pensure Reports 25% Growth in Assets Under Management for 2023

Leadway Pensure, a prominent pension fund administrator (PFA), has achieved a remarkable 25% growth in its assets under management for the 2023 financial year, surpassing its financial targets for the year. This announcement was made in a statement released by the PFA on Wednesday.

Mr. Lanre Idris, the Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Pensure, attributed the outstanding achievement to the firm’s robust revenue drive, strategic investment initiatives, embrace of digital innovations, and customer-centric approach. He emphasized that this success further solidifies Leadway Pensure’s position as a value-driven and growth-oriented organization, establishing it as a trusted and capable financial management partner in the pension industry.

“In a landscape marked by economic uncertainties, Leadway Pensure has not only navigated through challenges but has exceeded expectations, achieving an exceptional 25% growth in assets under management, surpassing our ambitious targets for 2023,” stated Mr. Idris.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the team’s assertive revenue strategies, strategic investment decisions, digital innovations, and customer-focused operations in driving this remarkable financial milestone. By prioritizing clients’ evolving needs and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Leadway Pensure has not only adapted to challenges but has thrived amidst them.

Mr. Idris commended the dedication and resilience of the team, whose collective efforts propelled Leadway Pensure to new heights. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service and value to clients, expressing readiness to sustain this growth trajectory and set new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.

In addition to the significant growth in assets under management, Leadway Pensure received notable accolades during the year. The company was recognized as West Africa’s Pension & Lifestyle Company of the Year, won the Best Customer Care Awards, and Mr. Lanre Idris was named Best Pension and Finance CEO of the Year.

Leadway Pensure, a subsidiary of the Leadway Group, specializes in providing pension administration and fund management services to individuals, corporate organizations, federal and state institutions, underscoring its leadership in the pension industry.