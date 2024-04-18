Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Leadway Pensure Reports 25% Growth in Assets Under Management for 2023

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Leadway Pensure, a prominent pension fund administrator (PFA), has achieved a remarkable 25% growth in its assets under management for the 2023 financial year, surpassing its financial targets for the year. This announcement was made in a statement released by the PFA on Wednesday.

Mr. Lanre Idris, the Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Pensure, attributed the outstanding achievement to the firm’s robust revenue drive, strategic investment initiatives, embrace of digital innovations, and customer-centric approach. He emphasized that this success further solidifies Leadway Pensure’s position as a value-driven and growth-oriented organization, establishing it as a trusted and capable financial management partner in the pension industry.

“In a landscape marked by economic uncertainties, Leadway Pensure has not only navigated through challenges but has exceeded expectations, achieving an exceptional 25% growth in assets under management, surpassing our ambitious targets for 2023,” stated Mr. Idris.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the team’s assertive revenue strategies, strategic investment decisions, digital innovations, and customer-focused operations in driving this remarkable financial milestone. By prioritizing clients’ evolving needs and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Leadway Pensure has not only adapted to challenges but has thrived amidst them.

Mr. Idris commended the dedication and resilience of the team, whose collective efforts propelled Leadway Pensure to new heights. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service and value to clients, expressing readiness to sustain this growth trajectory and set new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.

In addition to the significant growth in assets under management, Leadway Pensure received notable accolades during the year. The company was recognized as West Africa’s Pension & Lifestyle Company of the Year, won the Best Customer Care Awards, and Mr. Lanre Idris was named Best Pension and Finance CEO of the Year.

Leadway Pensure, a subsidiary of the Leadway Group, specializes in providing pension administration and fund management services to individuals, corporate organizations, federal and state institutions, underscoring its leadership in the pension industry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IMF Projects Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 46.6% in 2024 — IMF
Next article
Two Rivers State Governor’s Supporters Arrested in Abuja, FCT
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why I dress like a man, Ghanaian singer Gyakie reveals

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has...

Toyin Abraham says hubby is ‘best man’ in the world

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Popular actress, Toyin Abraham, Abraham recently took the stage...

I’m open to settling with right woman, says Joeboy

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus aka Joeboy has shared insights...

Two Rivers State Governor’s Supporters Arrested in Abuja, FCT

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  In a developing incident, two loyalists of Rivers State...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why I dress like a man, Ghanaian singer Gyakie reveals

Lifestyle News 0
Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has...

Toyin Abraham says hubby is ‘best man’ in the world

Lifestyle News 0
Popular actress, Toyin Abraham, Abraham recently took the stage...

I’m open to settling with right woman, says Joeboy

Lifestyle News 0
Singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus aka Joeboy has shared insights...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com