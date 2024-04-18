Lagos Red Line for test-run soon — Commissioner

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Gbenga Omotosho, said on Thursday that the Red Line Rail would soon be test run for two months.

Omotosho said this at a news conference held at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, where he reiterated the government’s commitment toward making life better for residents of the state.

Residents have awaited the commencement of commercial operations on the red line since its inauguration by President Bola Tinubu on Feb. 29.

It is envisaged to convey 500,000 passengers daily initially, when operational.

The 37 km rail line integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Iju. extends to Agbado in Ogun State.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had said that Lagos aimed to unlock over N4trn annually in lost work hours that its productive manpower loses in traffic.

He said that the state was set to revolutionise commuter experiences while tackling challenges like traffic congestion and road safety.

Omotosho, while giving the update on the red line rail, said the Sanwo-Olu administration would shed more light on its development projects during its annual ministerial briefings beginning on April 23.

“With various ongoing projects across the state, it is evident enough that Mr governor has consistently delivered on his commitment towards the socio-economic development of residents.

“In the health sector, the construction of the Pediatric Hospital at Adeniji Adele has been rapid, also the Badagry General hospital is gradually taking shape.

“The Red Line Rail will soon be test run for two months.

“Our annual ministerial briefing will kickoff from April 23, to May 28; all ministries will give account of their stewardship in the last one year since our administration’s second term in office first year anniversary,” he said.

On the proposed intervention for teachers and health care workers who can’t work remotely, the commissioner said adequate compensation had been made for them.

“Yes, they are compensated; we understand the peculiarity of the job they do, nobody is left out of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s welfare programme,” Omotosho said.

Recall that the government had given its workers some days to work from home, to reduce their financial burdens in the face of rising cost of living.

The arrangement could, however, not include some workers like teachers who had to be in school physically on every working day.