Lagos Police tenders apology to DJ Switch over false reports of her arrest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin has tendered a public apology to DJ Switch following recent false reports of her arrest by the police.

Recall that reports of the famous DJ’s arrest made headlines earlier today for impending the police while they were on duty.

DJ Switch, however, has refuted these accusations on social media and threatened to sue, claiming that she does not promote or condone violence against law enforcement.

Benjamin Hundeyin, who initiated the reports, stated that there was a mixup as the person arrested was DJ Commissioner Wysei, and not DJ Switch.

He apologized for the inconvenience these reports might have caused the media outlets that he gave the information earlier in the day. He also apologized to DJ Switch.

In his words: “There is a mixup from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch. Apologies for all inconvenience to a few media outfits like Lindaikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning. Apologies to DJ Switch too. 🙏🏻”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
