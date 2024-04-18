Justin Dean Alleges Korra Obidi’s Infidelity While Pregnant in Viral Video

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular dancer Korra Obidi, has made serious allegations against her, claiming she engaged in extramarital affairs while pregnant with their child. Their marriage reportedly ended in 2022 following Dean’s accusations of infidelity.

In a circulating video, Dean presented evidence to support his claims, asserting that Korra had traveled to Nigeria for a friend’s wedding where she allegedly had relations with the friend’s fiancé while five months pregnant with their daughter.

Expressing his dismay over the situation, Dean highlighted the risks involved, particularly the potential for sexually transmitted diseases during pregnancy. These allegations have sparked significant attention and conversation within the public sphere.