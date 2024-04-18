Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Iyorchia Ayu Withdraws Lawsuit, Clearing Path for Gabriel Suswam as PDP Chairman

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Iyorchia Ayu, the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has withdrawn a lawsuit challenging his removal from the party, a move seen as paving the way for former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, to assume the role of substantive Chairman.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The lawsuit, which had been a barrier to the appointment of a substantive National Chairman since 2023, was withdrawn by Ayu to facilitate the transition in party leadership.

In a notice of withdrawal of appeal dated April 15, issued by the Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Makurdi, Ayu withdrew the appeal against the respondents filed in June 2023, effectively ending the legal dispute.

The lawsuit involved Ayu (Appellant) and Engr. Terhide Utaan and the PDP as respondents.

This development sets the stage for Gabriel Suswam’s assumption of the party’s chairmanship, marking a significant shift in PDP leadership dynamics.

Suswam’s anticipated appointment follows a series of internal party deliberations and legal processes aimed at resolving leadership disputes and ensuring a smooth transition within the PDP hierarchy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PDP National Chairman Survives Removal Attempts Ahead of NEC Meeting
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP National Chairman Survives Removal Attempts Ahead of NEC Meeting

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party...

APC Appoints Ododo and Omo-Agege to Oversee Ondo Governorship Primary Election

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Kogi State...

PDP crisis: G-60 lawmakers not rooting for Suswam, Salawu – Spokesman

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
PDP Lawmakers Maintain Neutrality on Leadership Succession Amidst Party...

China-India Conflict A Potential Threat To BRICS Association

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Tension between China and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP National Chairman Survives Removal Attempts Ahead of NEC Meeting

Political parties 0
The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party...

APC Appoints Ododo and Omo-Agege to Oversee Ondo Governorship Primary Election

Political parties 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Kogi State...

PDP crisis: G-60 lawmakers not rooting for Suswam, Salawu – Spokesman

Political parties 0
PDP Lawmakers Maintain Neutrality on Leadership Succession Amidst Party...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com