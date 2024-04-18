Iyorchia Ayu Withdraws Lawsuit, Clearing Path for Gabriel Suswam as PDP Chairman

Iyorchia Ayu, the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has withdrawn a lawsuit challenging his removal from the party, a move seen as paving the way for former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, to assume the role of substantive Chairman.

The lawsuit, which had been a barrier to the appointment of a substantive National Chairman since 2023, was withdrawn by Ayu to facilitate the transition in party leadership.

In a notice of withdrawal of appeal dated April 15, issued by the Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Makurdi, Ayu withdrew the appeal against the respondents filed in June 2023, effectively ending the legal dispute.

The lawsuit involved Ayu (Appellant) and Engr. Terhide Utaan and the PDP as respondents.

This development sets the stage for Gabriel Suswam’s assumption of the party’s chairmanship, marking a significant shift in PDP leadership dynamics.

Suswam’s anticipated appointment follows a series of internal party deliberations and legal processes aimed at resolving leadership disputes and ensuring a smooth transition within the PDP hierarchy.