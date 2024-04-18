Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

I’m open to settling with right woman, says Joeboy

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus aka Joeboy has shared insights into his views on love and commitment.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a recent appearance in the latest episode of Madame Joyce’s ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast, Joeboy said he believes in love and marriage.

Joeboy revealed he believes in love and marriage, emphasising the importance of commitment in relationships.

He expressed that he would rather be in a committed relationship which he characterized as “pure intense helpless love” than settle for anything less.

His words: “My current relationship is like pure, intense helpless love. I believe in love and marriage to an extent… The person I am with now, I can be with her for life.

“If I don’t see myself being with somebody for life, I’m not going to be in a committed relationship. I would rather let’s just be seeing ourselves but no commitment.”

This statement aligns with his previous disclosure in a 2023 interview where he mentioned spending approximately N50 million on his current girlfriend over two years, indicating a significant investment in their relationship.

He however prefers to keep his girlfriend’s identity concealed to protect his private life from social media scrutiny.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Two Rivers State Governor’s Supporters Arrested in Abuja, FCT
Next article
Toyin Abraham says hubby is ‘best man’ in the world
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why I dress like a man, Ghanaian singer Gyakie reveals

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has...

Toyin Abraham says hubby is ‘best man’ in the world

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Popular actress, Toyin Abraham, Abraham recently took the stage...

Two Rivers State Governor’s Supporters Arrested in Abuja, FCT

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  In a developing incident, two loyalists of Rivers State...

Leadway Pensure Reports 25% Growth in Assets Under Management for 2023

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  Leadway Pensure, a prominent pension fund administrator (PFA), has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why I dress like a man, Ghanaian singer Gyakie reveals

Lifestyle News 0
Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has...

Toyin Abraham says hubby is ‘best man’ in the world

Lifestyle News 0
Popular actress, Toyin Abraham, Abraham recently took the stage...

Two Rivers State Governor’s Supporters Arrested in Abuja, FCT

South South 0
  In a developing incident, two loyalists of Rivers State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com