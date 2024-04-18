I’m open to settling with right woman, says Joeboy

Singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus aka Joeboy has shared insights into his views on love and commitment.

During a recent appearance in the latest episode of Madame Joyce’s ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast, Joeboy said he believes in love and marriage.

He expressed that he would rather be in a committed relationship which he characterized as “pure intense helpless love” than settle for anything less.

His words: “My current relationship is like pure, intense helpless love. I believe in love and marriage to an extent… The person I am with now, I can be with her for life.

“If I don’t see myself being with somebody for life, I’m not going to be in a committed relationship. I would rather let’s just be seeing ourselves but no commitment.”

This statement aligns with his previous disclosure in a 2023 interview where he mentioned spending approximately N50 million on his current girlfriend over two years, indicating a significant investment in their relationship.

He however prefers to keep his girlfriend’s identity concealed to protect his private life from social media scrutiny.