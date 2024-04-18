House Committee Vows to Enhance Regulation of Ports and Harbours

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, April 18 – The House of Representatives Committee on Ports And Harbours has affirmed its commitment to improving the regulation and management of ports and harbours across Nigeria to enhance efficiency. Chairman of the Committee, Nnolim Nnaji, made this declaration during an interactive session with terminal operators and licensed agents of the Nigeria Ports Authority at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Nnaji emphasized the critical role played by the ports and harbours sector in Nigeria’s economy and national development, highlighting the need for strategic reforms to align with global standards and practices.

“The dynamic nature of this sector necessitates continuous review of standards, facilities, and operational guidelines to ensure competitiveness on the global stage,” Nnaji remarked.

He reiterated the Committee’s resolve to enact appropriate legislation and oversight to ensure effective regulation and management of ports and harbours, aiming to enhance efficiency and contribute to economic growth and revenue generation.

“We must professionalize the operations of this sector to boost Nigeria’s GDP and foster better non-oil revenue generation,” Nnaji stated.

The Committee Chairman underscored the importance of collaboration with industry stakeholders to drive economic development, enhance revenue generation, and promote infrastructural development within the ports and harbours sector.

Addressing challenges faced by stakeholders, Nnaji urged for input from all parties to shape policy recommendations and legislative interventions effectively.

During the session, Mrs. Urunta Chinyere, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, advocated for the digitization of agents’ operations to boost revenue generation and efficiency. She highlighted the importance of full compliance by terminal operators to enhance operational effectiveness.

In response, Rigor Nazzari, Managing Director of Five Star Logistics, acknowledged the need for addressing operator-specific issues within terminals to optimize service delivery.

The interactive session concluded with a commitment to collaboration and proactive measures to drive reforms and enhance the overall efficiency and competitiveness of Nigeria’s ports and harbours.