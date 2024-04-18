Menu
Political parties

Edo poll: Imasuangbon seeks Akpata’s disqualification

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Labour Party Governorship Aspirant Seeks Disqualification of Party Candidate in Edo State

A governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Imasuangbon, has taken legal action to disqualify the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, from the upcoming September 21 election.

Imasuangbon, through his counsel A.A. Malik & Co, filed a suit (No. FHC B/CS/26/2024) at the Benin division of the Federal High Court. He alleged that the LP erred in declaring Olumide Akpata the winner of the party’s primary election conducted on February 23, 2024.

Additionally, Imasuangbon filed another suit in the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, alleging that Akpata provided false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the Benin suit, Imasuangbon argued that Akpata was not qualified to contest the primary election due to violations of constitutional provisions and the party’s guidelines. He sought to invalidate the votes garnered by Akpata in the primary and to set aside the LP’s February 23 governorship primary in Edo State.

Among the issues for determination by the court, Imasuangbon asked:
– Whether Akpata was qualified to contest the primary without endorsing the indemnity form issued by the party.
– Whether the votes garnered in the primary should be voided due to disregard of constitutional provisions.
– Whether the runner-up in the primary should be declared the winner and LP’s governorship candidate.
– Whether the primary was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Imasuangbon requested the court to prevent INEC from recognizing Akpata as the LP’s governorship candidate and to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Akpata. He also demanded the conduct of a fresh primary within 30 days of the court’s judgment.

In the Abuja suit, Imasuangbon alleged that Akpata provided false information to INEC by misrepresenting his name in the nomination form, contravening electoral laws and constitutional provisions. Imasuangbon sought Akpata’s disqualification and his exclusion from the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The legal actions highlight the ongoing disputes within the Labour Party in Edo State ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

