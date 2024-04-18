E-Money promises to raise Junior Pope’s children

April 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Renowned entrepreneur and socialite Emeka Okonkwo, often known as E-Money, has pledged to look after the kids of the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

Naija247news recalls that on their way back from a filming location, Junior Pope and three other people died in their boat, which sank on the Anam River in Anambra State.

E-Money, who was grieving for the late actor, revealed that Junior Pope’s final words concerned his vow to raise his three sons.

He promised to assume parental duties over his children in order to grant the late actor’s dream.(www.naija247news.com).