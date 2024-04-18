Menu
Dollar bribery: Ganduje’s son pays solidarity visit to Kano anti-graft agency chairman

By: Yetunde Kolawole

Date:

Abdulazeez Ganduje, the eldest son of the suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has paid a solidarity visit to the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Rimingado, at his office.

Mr. Abdulazeez visited Mr. Rimingado, on Wednesday evening, to show his support for the chairman’s anti-corruption efforts.

He also expressed his endorsement of the charges brought against his father, mother, and brother by the commission.

Abdulazeez expressed concern to the commission’s chairman about his unjust removal as a director of one of the companies undergoing trial, expressing his distress over being ousted without his consent.

In September 2021, Abdulazeez lodged a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against his mother, Hafsat Ganduje, accusing her of corruption.

In the petition, he detailed how he was approached by a property developer to assist in acquiring land in Kano for a substantial sum of money.

The Kano anti-corruption commission had previously taken legal action against Mr. Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, his son Umar Abdullahi Umar, and five others on charges related to corruption, misappropriation, and diversion of funds, amounting to billions of naira.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

