Davido Partners with UnitedMasters to Launch Nine+ Records Label

Grammy-nominated singer Davido is embarking on an exciting new venture in the music business by teaming up with American distribution franchise UnitedMasters. Together, they are launching Nine+ Records, a label poised to explore a diverse range of genres beyond Afrobeats, including hip-hop, R&B, Latin, and country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The news was shared by Billboard on Instagram, highlighting Davido’s evolution into a full-fledged music executive. The partnership with UnitedMasters marks a significant step for the three-time Grammy nominee, expanding his reach beyond Afrobeats to embrace a broader spectrum of musical styles.

In a statement captioned by Billboard, UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, envisioning Davido as an entrepreneurial force capable of shaping the future of music labels. Stoute referenced iconic labels like Bad Boy, Death Row, and Cash Money, hinting at the potential impact of Nine+ Records under Davido’s leadership.