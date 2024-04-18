Menu
Court orders Mohbad's widow, Wunmi to do DNA test

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has ordered the widow of the late Mohbad, Wunmi, to conduct a DNA test on his son, Liam.

This was revealed on Wednesday, April 17, in a statement that was signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the legal team representing the Aloba family.

In the application that the legal team sent to the family, Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, requested permission to serve Wunmi by posting all of the lawsuit’s originating documents and other documents at the respondent’s last-known address.

According to the statement, Emmanuel Oroko’s legal team contended that the sheriff had made two unsuccessful attempts to serve Wunmi with court documents to do the DNA test.

“If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit.”

The Chief Magistrate has therefore granted the order for the respondent to be served by posting the court process on her last known address.(www.naija247news.com).

