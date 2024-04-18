 Court Dismisses Secondus, Omehia, and Opara’s Applications to Vacate Restraining Orders

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected applications from the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, along with Celestine Omehia and Austin Adiele Opara, seeking to set aside an order preventing them from attending party leadership meetings.

The court’s initial ex-parte orders, issued on April 5, restrained the three PDP chieftains from participating in National Executive Committee meetings or engaging in party deliberations pending the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings.

The restraining orders stemmed from three separate lawsuits filed by party members in Rivers State against Secondus, Omehia, and Opara.

In a series of rulings delivered on Thursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo deemed the applications for a stay of execution incompetent, stating that the correct procedure under Order 26(9)(1) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules (FHCCPR) 2019 was to apply for a variation or discharge of the orders, not for a stay.

Justice Ekwo clarified that there is no provision for appealing ex-parte orders of the Federal High Court, emphasizing that attempting such an appeal constitutes an abuse of court process.

Consequently, the court dismissed the applications by Secondus, Opara, and Omehia, labeling them as abuses of court process.

The judge adjourned further proceedings to April 25 to hear pending motions for interim injunctions filed by the plaintiffs in the three cases.