CBN Refutes False Reports on FX Rates to BDCs at N1,001/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked misleading reports suggesting that it is selling foreign exchange (FX) to bureau de change (BDC) operators at the rate of N1,001/$1. The CBN clarified this misinformation in a statement posted on X on Thursday, labeling the circulating circular as “fake.”

The fraudulent circular claimed that the CBN was selling $10,000 to BDCs at the rate of N1,001/$1, instructing BDCs to resell to eligible end users with a maximum margin of 1.5 percent above the buying cost.

However, the CBN emphasized that this information was false and directed Nigerians to rely on authentic updates from its official website.

Earlier on April 8, the CBN had announced the sale of FX to BDC operators at the rate of N1,101/$, which stands in contrast to the fabricated rate of N1,001/$1 being circulated.

The CBN reiterated its commitment to providing accurate information and urged the public to refer to its official channels for credible updates on foreign exchange policies and operations.