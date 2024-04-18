Menu
Burnaboy Honored Among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burnaboy, has secured a coveted spot on TIME magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 most influential people in 2024.

The 32-year-old Grammy award-winning artist was recognized as an icon alongside esteemed figures such as American businessman Mark Cuban, renowned movie star Taraji Henson, and Thelma Golden, nominated by Michelle Obama.

Burnaboy’s nomination came from Angelique Kidjo, a senior figure in the music industry and fellow Grammy winner, having clinched the coveted award five times.

Kidjo, in her nomination statement, lauded Burnaboy for his groundbreaking contributions to the global music landscape, emphasizing his commitment to showcasing the richness and beauty of traditional African music and culture.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant drums of Nigerian folk music and influenced by the craft of legendary African singer-songwriters, Burnaboy has carved a path reminiscent of the iconic Fela Kuti—a pioneer in the Afrobeats genre and a renowned activist.

Kidjo commended Burnaboy’s originality, groove, and unprecedented achievements, including selling out a U.S. stadium in 2023 and being the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the Grammys in 2024.

Describing Burnaboy as “history in the making,” Kidjo highlighted his profound impact on a new generation of African youth, who look up to him as a symbol of inspiration and cultural pride.

Kidjo’s recognition of Burnaboy’s influence comes full circle, as she herself was honored as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in 2021 for her groundbreaking contributions to music and her ability to bridge cultures through soulful sounds.

Burnaboy’s collaboration with Kidjo, including the track “Different” from his album “African Giant,” which clinched him a Grammy, exemplifies the fusion of their musical talents and shared commitment to celebrating African heritage.

Additionally, Burnaboy’s feature on Kidjo’s song “Do Yourself,” from her album “Mother Nature,” underscores their mutual respect and collaborative spirit in promoting African music on the global stage.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

