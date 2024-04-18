Brymo Takes Aim at Burna Boy, Urges Him to Step Away from Pop Scene

In a recent social media outburst, Nigerian singer Brymo, known for his controversial remarks, directed sharp criticism towards Burna Boy, suggesting that the ‘African Giant’ should leave the pop music scene. Brymo, also known as Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, advised Burna Boy to redirect his focus and energy towards a different musical path, implying that Burna Boy’s international success hasn’t eclipsed Brymo’s own stature in the music industry.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Brymo’s comments, shared via his Instagram story, conveyed a sense of superiority, with the singer asserting that he occupies a “deity level” within the music sphere, seemingly dismissing Burna Boy’s achievements. He hinted that Burna Boy’s desire for attention stems from this perceived status difference.

The rift between Brymo and Burna Boy appears rooted in allegations of song theft, with Brymo claiming that Burna Boy’s tracks ‘City Boys’ and ‘I Told Them’ featured samples from Brymo’s album ‘Macabre’. Burna Boy had previously addressed Brymo in a freestyle, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy between the two artists.

Brymo’s confrontational style on social media and his provocative remarks have sparked debate within the entertainment industry, with fans and observers weighing in on the feud between the two musicians.

As Brymo continues to assert his position within the music scene, his public statements have captured attention, setting the stage for a potential clash of egos and creative differences in the Nigerian music landscape.