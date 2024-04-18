BREAKING: Oyo State Government Demolishes Yoruba Nation Agitators’ Base in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has taken action by demolishing a building used as a base by Yoruba Nation agitators, led by Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, in Ibadan, the state capital. The building, located on Toye Oyesola Street in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area, was reportedly demolished on Wednesday evening.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move comes in the wake of recent tensions following an invasion of the Oyo Government Secretariat by masked individuals suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators. Subsequently, security operatives apprehended these individuals, who were later arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Further details on the demolition and the government’s response to the Yoruba Nation agitation are expected to emerge shortly.