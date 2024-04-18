Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

BREAKING: Oyo State Government Demolishes Yoruba Nation Agitators’ Base in Ibadan

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Oyo State Government has taken action by demolishing a building used as a base by Yoruba Nation agitators, led by Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, in Ibadan, the state capital. The building, located on Toye Oyesola Street in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area, was reportedly demolished on Wednesday evening.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move comes in the wake of recent tensions following an invasion of the Oyo Government Secretariat by masked individuals suspected to be Yoruba Nation agitators. Subsequently, security operatives apprehended these individuals, who were later arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Further details on the demolition and the government’s response to the Yoruba Nation agitation are expected to emerge shortly.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Brymo Takes Aim at Burna Boy, Urges Him to Step Away from Pop Scene
Next article
Justin Dean Alleges Korra Obidi’s Infidelity While Pregnant in Viral Video
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ex-Kaduna speaker denies approving a $350m World Bank loan for El-Rufai

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kaduna State Assembly Investigates Previous Administration's Loans and Spending Yusuf...

Justin Dean Alleges Korra Obidi’s Infidelity While Pregnant in Viral Video

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular dancer Korra...

Brymo Takes Aim at Burna Boy, Urges Him to Step Away from Pop Scene

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In a recent social media outburst, Nigerian singer Brymo,...

Nigeria’s Struggle with Dwindling Oil Revenue and Economic Implications

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
### News Analysis: Nigeria's Response to Declining Oil Revenue...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ex-Kaduna speaker denies approving a $350m World Bank loan for El-Rufai

Political parties 0
Kaduna State Assembly Investigates Previous Administration's Loans and Spending Yusuf...

Justin Dean Alleges Korra Obidi’s Infidelity While Pregnant in Viral Video

Lifestyle News 0
Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular dancer Korra...

Brymo Takes Aim at Burna Boy, Urges Him to Step Away from Pop Scene

Music 0
In a recent social media outburst, Nigerian singer Brymo,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com