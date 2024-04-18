BREAKING: EFCC threatens to involve Military in arresting Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to involve the military in executing the order issued on Wednesday, April 17, for the arrest of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

EFCC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) issued the threat on Thursday, April 18, before a Federal High Court in Abuja while accusing Bello’s successor, Usman Ododo of frustrating his client’s effort to execute the order on Wednesday.

Pinheiro said: “What happened yesterday was that a person with immunity (Ododo) came to whisk him (Bello) away to abort his arrest.

“We know that he is being kept in his successor’s house. Immunity is not attached to a home but to a person.

“We can invite the military to invade the building where he is being kept to execute the order of this court. What is edifying for him is to come to court and not to continue to play games.

“We want to come next week so that we can produce him. We know what to do. He cannot stand in the way of the Constitution.

“If he believes he is innocent, he should come before the court and defend it here.”

Details shortly…