Menu
Search
Subscribe
North East

BREAKING: EFCC threatens to involve Military in arresting Yahaya Bello

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to involve the military in executing the order issued on Wednesday, April 17, for the arrest of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

EFCC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) issued the threat on Thursday, April 18, before a Federal High Court in Abuja while accusing Bello’s successor, Usman Ododo of frustrating his client’s effort to execute the order on Wednesday.

Pinheiro said: “What happened yesterday was that a person with immunity (Ododo) came to whisk him (Bello) away to abort his arrest.

Read Also: Call EFCC to order, Yahaya Bello urges Tinubu
“We know that he is being kept in his successor’s house. Immunity is not attached to a home but to a person.

“We can invite the military to invade the building where he is being kept to execute the order of this court. What is edifying for him is to come to court and not to continue to play games.

“We want to come next week so that we can produce him. We know what to do. He cannot stand in the way of the Constitution.

“If he believes he is innocent, he should come before the court and defend it here.”

Details shortly…

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ruger faces backlash over controversial tweet targeted at women
Next article
Yahaya Bello: AGF Fagbemi warns against further obstruction of EFCC
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria LNG Challenges Arbitral Award Despite Contractual Binding Provision

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigeria LNG is currently contesting the enforceability of an...

BREAKING: EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a...

Yahaya Bello: AGF Fagbemi warns against further obstruction of EFCC

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister...

Ruger faces backlash over controversial tweet targeted at women

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria LNG Challenges Arbitral Award Despite Contractual Binding Provision

News Analysis 0
Nigeria LNG is currently contesting the enforceability of an...

BREAKING: EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted

Political parties 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a...

Yahaya Bello: AGF Fagbemi warns against further obstruction of EFCC

North Central 0
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com