Borno government approves N1.3 billion scholarship fund for 997 nursing, midwifery students

April 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved a N1.3 billion scholarship fund for 997 nursing and midwifery students.

This move aligns with the governor’s efforts to boost medical education and professional staffing in the healthcare sector of the state.

The scholarship initiative, drawn from a pool of approximately 1,080 candidates nominated by each of the 27 local government areas of the state, underwent a rigorous selection process through an entrance examination.

Out of these, 997 candidates successfully passed and were declared eligible for the scholarship.

The allocated budget for the scholarship stands at N1,305,189,000, with N124,149,000 designated specifically for tuition fees.

The bulk of the fund, amounting to N1,181,040,000, will be utilized to provide a monthly stipend of N30,000 to each students throughout the duration of their studies.

In addition to the scholarship, Governor Zulum has also initiated the construction of two new colleges of nursing—one in the northern and another in the southern parts of the state.

He confirmed that these institutions are set to be completed and operational within the year, further enhancing the state’s educational infrastructure.

Furthermore, Governor Zulum has allocated a N201 million bursary allowance to benefit 2,010 students at the Maiduguri College of Nursing, who were not covered under the scholarship.

Each of these students is set to receive a one-time bursary of N100,000 to support their studies.(www.naija247news.com).