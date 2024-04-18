Menu
Bobrisky moved from Ikoyi to Kirkiri prison

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fresh reports coming in say the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has moved Bobrisky from the Ikoyi Correctional Center to Kirikiri Prison.

Recall that a few days ago, it was reported that Bobrisky received a six-month prison sentence for misusing Naira after he pleaded guilty in court.

Bobrisky is not presently being held at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility, despite the rumors online.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, the judge sentenced the guilty party and stated that the decision would serve as a warning to others who like misusing and disfiguring Naira.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
