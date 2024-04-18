Binance CEO Assures Cooperation with Nigerian Authorities After Executive’s Detention

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

DUBAI, April 18 – The CEO of Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, stated on Thursday that the company is actively collaborating with Nigerian authorities in response to the detention of its head of financial crime compliance.

Tigran Gambaryan and another Binance official are facing accusations of laundering over $35 million, according to Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, which adjourned the case until May 2.

Speaking at the Token2049 crypto conference in Dubai, CEO Richard Teng affirmed, “What I can say is we are working very closely with the Nigerian authorities to try to resolve the matter.”

The second executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan regional manager for Africa, departed Nigeria last month after the cryptocurrency trading ban.

Both executives were detained upon arrival in Nigeria on Feb. 26 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In addition to the EFCC’s case, Nigeria’s tax agency has charged Binance and the executives with tax evasion, with a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

“This was a unique incident. It’s never happened to us before,” remarked Binance’s head of regional markets Vishal Sacheendran during the Dubai conference, declining to comment further on the charges against the company.

Binance also announced on Thursday that it had obtained a license from Dubai’s regulator VARA, allowing the platform, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, to target retail clients alongside qualified and institutional ones.

Responding to reports about the license, Binance’s CEO dismissed speculation, stating, “That’s pure speculation. Again, we don’t comment on media speculation… Our relationship, our dealings with regulators are confidential.”

Regarding Binance’s global headquarters, Teng disclosed that the company has identified potential locations but refrained from discussing specific places or a timeline for a definitive decision.