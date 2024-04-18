Menu
Political parties

APC Appoints Ododo and Omo-Agege to Oversee Ondo Governorship Primary Election

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, and former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to lead the primary election committee for the forthcoming Ondo governorship primary scheduled for Saturday.

Governor Ododo will serve as the Chairman of the seven-man Primary Election Committee, while Omo-Agege will act as the Secretary. Other members of the committee include former Oyo Deputy Governor, Iyiola Oladokun; Senator Lekan Mustapha; Adefunmilayo Tejuoso; Margaret Duru; and Dr. Sani Danjuma.

The committee’s mandate is to conduct a direct primary across all 18 local government areas of Ondo State to select the APC’s gubernatorial candidate for the November 2024 election.

Six aspirants are vying for the party’s ticket in Saturday’s primary, including incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Olusola Oke, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Dr. Funmi Waheed-Adekojo, and Isaac Kekemeke.

In a related development, the APC also unveiled a five-man Primary Election Appeal Committee to handle post-election appeals and complaints. This committee is chaired by former Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, with Chief Obiocha Israel serving as Secretary, and members including Patrick Obahiagbo, Jamilu Isiyiaka Gwamna, and Chief Onyeka Okafor.

The inauguration of both committees is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm at the APC Headquarters in Abuja, to be conducted by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.

