JAMB

577 Blind Candidates to Take UTME in 11 Centres Nationwide

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

ABUJA, April 18  – A total of 577 blind candidates will participate in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across eleven centres nationwide, according to Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, chairman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG).

The 2024 UTME, scheduled to commence on April 19 and run until April 29 at over 700 CBT centres nationwide, will see blind candidates taking their exams on April 22 and 23 in specialized centres offering support for their unique needs.

Professor Okebukola highlighted the implementation of a bimodal system for UTME administration, allowing candidates the choice between Fully-Braille and Fully Read-Aloud modes. The JEOG, supported by JAMB, has been tasked with ensuring a positive testing experience for all candidates.

“With a total of 577 blind candidates, the 2024 UTME presents the highest number yet, a significant increase from previous years due to increased advocacy by JEOG,” Professor Okebukola stated.

He commended the efforts of JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, in promoting equal access to higher education and lauded the support extended to blind candidates, including UTME registration fee refunds for eligible candidates with at least five O-level credits.

The support provided to blind candidates also includes free hotel accommodation, Braille materials, customised t-shirts, free meals during the examination period, and transport assistance for candidates and their guides.

In recognition of Prof. Oloyede’s efforts, Professor Okebukola nominated him for the CNN Heroes Award, mobilizing support across Africa for this deserving recognition.

The distribution of candidates across centres is overseen by former Vice-Chancellors, with Kano hosting the highest number of candidates at 138, coordinated by Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, followed by Lagos with 88 candidates under the supervision of Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun.

Blind candidates will take the same test papers as regular candidates, with no compromise on standards.

Dr. Jake Ekpelle, Founder/CEO of The Albino Foundation, and other special interest groups involved in JEOG, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and are optimistic about a successful UTME for blind candidates.

PDP NEC Meeting Sets Course for 2027, Emphasizes Unity and Rebranding
Police invite Akpata, Edo LP chair over UNIBEN violence
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

